Williams totaled 16 points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 win over Westchester.

Williams has shot 25 percent or less from the field in three of his past four games, but he's failed to score in double figures during only one of those contests. Across seven appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 19.3 points while shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three.