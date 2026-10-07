Williams posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 preseason win over the Lakers.

Williams hopes to catch on with the Lakers after three seasons with the Mavericks, and although his speed and playmaking are unquestioned, he's buried on the depth chart and unlikely to make an impact. One possible advantage is Stephen Curry's advancing age, which could give him extra possessions in back-to-backs, but he's far from fantasy-relevant at this point.