Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left hamstring injury, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports. He'll finish with four points (2-3 FG) in two minutes.

Williams didn't see much action Monday before going down with a hamstring injury. He dealt with a left quadriceps contusion earlier in November and has evidently picked up a hamstring issue on the same leg. Williams is scheduled to undergo an MRI and can be considered day-to-day until further notice.