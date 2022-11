Williams registered 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 124-101 win over Long Island.

Williams dished out a team-high seven assists and scored at least 15 points for the seventh time this season. Across nine appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 18.1 points, 7.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.