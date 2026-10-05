Williams has made an early impression on the Warriors with his speed and ability to put pressure on opposing defenses, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Clippers. Coach Steve Kerr has called Williams the fastest player he's coached with Golden State, and his ability to attack in transition and off high pick-and-rolls could give the Warriors a dimension they've lacked in recent seasons.