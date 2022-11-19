Portis produced 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the 76ers.

Portis has started four of Milwaukee's last five games and continues to display his value as an elite two-way threat. The veteran big man has notched four straight double-doubles and has also reached that mark in six of his last seven appearances regardless of his role. One of the best players for Milwaukee in the last three weeks, Portis is averaging 13.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game across nine November appearances.