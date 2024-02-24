Lopez recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over Minnesota.

Lopez delivered a strong performance and stretched the floor admirably on offense, making it the fourth time over his last six appearances in which he's drained multiple threes. He also responded defensively, as he had to deal with the presence of Rudy Gobert (ankle) down low. Lopez is not a go-to player for the Bucks on offense, but he continues to deliver in a secondary role. He's averaging 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over his last six appearances, a span in which he's also shooting 31.7 percent from three-point range.