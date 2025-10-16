Bucks' John Butler: Signed by Bucks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bucks signed Butler to an Exhibit 10 deal Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Butler was a G League standout during the 2024-25 season. Milwaukee's roster is already full, so Butler is expected to be waived so he can join the Wisconsin Herd in the G League.
More News
-
Wizards' John Butler: Inks pact with Washington•
-
Wizards' John Butler: Gets two-way deal with Washington•
-
John Butler: Let go by Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Remains in Portland on two-way deal•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Stars defensively in start•