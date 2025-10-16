Bucks' John Butler: Waived by Bucks
Butler was waived by the Bucks on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
The Bucks signed Butler to an Exhibit 10 deal Thursday, but it didn't take long for him to be waived. The decision was made likely to send him to the G League's Wisconsin Herd.
