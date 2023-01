Middleton (knee) is available Monday against the Pistons.

Although Middleton will be back on the court for the first time since Dec. 15, he'll come off the bench against Detroit, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction. Over the 31-year-old's first seven appearances of the season, he's averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.