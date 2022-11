Beauchamp is coming off the bench for Monday's contest against Portland.

After starting the Bucks' last five contests, the rookie will officially return to his reserve role. Beauchamp averaged 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 28.0 minutes during his time as a starter. With Jrue Holiday officially back healthy, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Beauchamp's numbers take a bit of dip going forward.