Drummond will start Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

The Bulls will match size Wednesday, rolling with both Nikola Vucevic and Drummond in the starting lineup. Chicago has trotted out this lineup once this season, in an OT win against the Timberwolves on Feb. 6. In that contest, Drummond played 35 minutes and logged 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.