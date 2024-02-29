Drummond will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland.

With Alex Caruso (hamstring) unavailable, the Bulls will opt to go big and bring Drummond into the first unit alongside Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Across nine starts this season, Drummond has compiled averages of 13.8 points, 17.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest on 55.2 percent shooting from the field and 48.6 percent at the stripe.