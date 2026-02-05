Richards was traded to the Bulls on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Richards, who'd fallen out of favor in Phoenix, was traded, along with Nigel Hayes-Davis, to the Bucks on Thursday in exchange for Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey. However, the Bulls swept in right before the deadline to swap Ousmane Dieng for Richards. Jalen Smith was set for a long runway after Chicago traded Nikola Vucevic to the Celtics, but Richards' presence as a quality backup may hinder Smith's fantasy ceiling moving forward. Richard can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Denver while the deal finalizes.