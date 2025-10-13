Bulls' Patrick Williams: Another strong showing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 23 minutes of Sunday's 127-121 preseason loss to the Bucks.
Some may argue that Williams is facing a make-or-break season in Chicago after the worst campaign of his career in 2024-25. To Williams' credit, he reported to training camp in great shape and has looked solid through three exhibitions, averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 55.6 percent shooting from the field in 20.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Plays well Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Returns to practice•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Suffers ankle injury at practice•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Muted impact in season-ending loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Slides back to bench•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Lights it up from deep to lead team•