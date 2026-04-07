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section: | slug: bulls-patrick-williams-available-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Bulls' Patrick Williams: Available Tuesday
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1 min read
Williams (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Williams is shedding a probable designation with a thumb injury. He's scored in single digits is six consecutive games, which makes him a mostly unappealing fantasy option Tuesday.
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