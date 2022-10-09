Williams is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Toronto.

The Bulls are experimenting with another new lineup in their third exhibition contest, and for the second straight game Williams will be utilized in a reserve role. Javonte Green got the nod at power forward Friday against Denver, while Derrick Jones will make the start Sunday night. At this stage, it's unclear if Williams will retain the starting job when the regular season rolls around, but the fact that he's failed to start two of three preseason games is not an overly positive indication.