Williams ended Wednesday's 126-113 win over Sacramento with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 20 minutes.

Williams has now scored at least nine points and three field goals in three consectutive games, and is averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 threes made on 54.2 percent from the field (and a blistering 50 percent from three). While his efficiency beyond the arc is not sustainable long-term, it is worth keeping track of should Williams see more volume.