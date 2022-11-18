Williams (ankle) said that he will play in Friday's game against the Magic, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams has yet to miss a game this season, and it doesn't appear that will change despite the fact that he rolled his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans. Through 15 games this season, Williams is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 25.1 minutes per contest.