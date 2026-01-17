Williams won't return to Friday's game against the Nets due to a right ankle sprain, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Williams exited Friday's contest with 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter and won't return in the fourth. He'll finish with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes. The forward's next opportunity to play will come in Sunday's rematch against Brooklyn.