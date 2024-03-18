LeVert will start Monday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With Donovan Mitchell (nose) back on the sidelines, LeVert will return to the starting lineup. He's coming off a 21-point, seven-assist performance off the bench against the Rockets on Saturday and has averaged 18.0 points and 8.7 assists across his previous three starts this season.
