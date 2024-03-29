LeVert is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to right wrist soreness.

LeVert hasn't missed a game since early March, and he's seen plenty of playing time this month. However, he's been held in check recently, averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances. It's unclear whether his wrist issue has contributed to his struggles, but his status for Friday's game is up in the air in the hours leading up to tipoff.