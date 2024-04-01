LeVert racked up 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 130-101 loss to the Nuggets.

With Donovan Mitchell back in action, LeVert returned to the second unit Wednesday, but he still produced a strong line in the box score against Denver and his four steals tied his season high. Through 14 games in March, half of them starts, the veteran guard averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 assists, 4.8 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.3 threes despite shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent from beyond the arc.