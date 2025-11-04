Garland (toe) could make his season debut Wednesday against the 76ers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Garland, who underwent offseason surgery to repair his big toe, is expected to be upgraded on the official injury report. Whether that's a questionable or a probable tag remains to be seen, but this is a huge boost for the Cavaliers. Once Garland does get the green light to return, it's likely that he would have some type of restrictions early on.