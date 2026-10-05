Garland recorded 15 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 preseason win over the Warriors.

Garland was extremely efficient in his brief appearance, accounting for 15 points on only four field-goal attempts while committing just one turnover. The veteran guard is coming off a 2025-26 regular season in which he averaged 18.8 points and 6.7 assists per game, and he remains firmly entrenched as one of the Clippers' primary offensive initiators.

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