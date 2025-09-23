Cleveland president of basketball operations Koby Altman said Tuesday that Garland (toe) remains without a timetable to return to action, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Altman added that Garland is back on the court doing basketball activities, and he'll be starting training camp with limited participation. Garland underwent surgery on his left great toe back in early June, and at the time the Cavaliers announced a 4-to-5 month timetable. It sounds like he will miss the beginning of the season as expected, setting up Donovan Mitchell to soak up a ton of usage early on.