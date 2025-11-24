Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Resting vs. Raptors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (rest) is out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Hunter is getting the night off after logging 29 minutes in Sunday's win over the Clippers. In all likelihood, the forward will be back in the lineup for Friday's tilt against the Hawks. Hunter's absence Monday should free up enough playing time to get Dean Wade (knee) onto most streaming radars if the latter suits up.
