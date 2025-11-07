default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hunter (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Hunter will be available for the Cavaliers after a one-game absence. The veteran wing is enjoying a strong start to the season with averages of 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in five starts in 2025-26.

More News