Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Suiting up vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Hunter will be available for the Cavaliers after a one-game absence. The veteran wing is enjoying a strong start to the season with averages of 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in five starts in 2025-26.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Likely to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Iffy due to illness•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Season-high three steals•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Drops 26 points in defeat•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Delivers 16-point effort in debut•