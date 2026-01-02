Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Hunter was previously listed as questionable for the Cavaliers, but he intends to play through his illness Friday. Hunter is averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last six outings.
