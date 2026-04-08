Mitchell (ankle) is available and starting against the Hawks on Wednesday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Mitchell, who was considered questionable due to a right ankle sprain, will return after a one-game absence. Expect the star guard to handle his regular workload in the backcourt alongside James Harden. Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.