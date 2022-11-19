Mitchell racked up 34 points (11-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime win over the Hornets.

Mitchell posted his eighth game of 30 or more points so far this season over 13 contests, and he continues to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis. He's averaging 31.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals on the year.