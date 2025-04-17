Coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that Mitchell (ankle) practiced without any restrictions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mitchell missed the Cavaliers' final four regular-season games due to a left ankle sprain. However, the star guard's full participation in practice is a good sign that he will be able to suit up for Game 1 of the playoffs Sunday.
