Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that Mitchell (ankle) practiced without any restrictions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mitchell missed the Cavaliers' final four regular-season games due to a left ankle sprain. However, the star guard's full participation in practice is a good sign that he will be able to suit up for Game 1 of the playoffs Sunday.

More News