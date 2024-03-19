Mitchell will be re-evaluated in one week after undergoing a procedure Tuesday to address a nasal fracture, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Based on his re-evaluation date, Mitchell will miss at least four more games, making it difficult for managers in redraft formats to justify holding the veteran guard while the fantasy playoffs are underway in many leagues. If there's a silver lining for Mitchell, it's that the time off to recover from the nasal procedure will also give him more rest for his left knee. Mitchell had previously missed the Cavaliers' first seven games of March with a bone bruise in the knee, and still looked to be bothered by the injury in his two appearances for the Cavaliers before missing Monday's win over the Pacers with the nasal fracture. With Mitchell sidelined, Caris LeVert is expected to take on heightened usage in the backcourt along with point guard Darius Garland, while Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang could also take on elevated roles, at least until any of Mitchell, Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) return to action.