Mitchell provided a season-low eight points (3-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 134-114 loss to the Thunder.

Mitchell essentially went down with the ship in Thursday's blowout, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures for the first time in 37 appearances for Cleveland this season. The superstar guard has been up and down over his last eight games, averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.1 threes in 29.2 minutes during this span. The 34-6 Cavaliers have seen 13 of their last 15 games be decided by double digits, which could be part of the reason Mitchell's minutes have been down recently. Fantasy managers can expect the 28-year-old to bounce back soon, but things won't get much easier Saturday against a Timberwolves team that ranks fifth in the league in opponent points per game (107.9).