Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.
Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury, which could threaten to keep him sidelined. He was able to play Wednesday, but struggled, finishing with a season-low 15 points to go along with four rebounds, six assists and one block.
