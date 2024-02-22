Mitchell (illness) won't play against the Magic on Thursday, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Even though Mitchell was present in the morning shootaround earlier Thursday, the team determined he's not 100 percent ready to go, so he's been ruled out for this one. Isaac Okoro will move to the starting lineup, with Max Strus moving to shooting guard and Darius Garland running the show at the point. Mitchell's next chance to play will come against the 76ers on Friday in the second half of a back-to-back set.