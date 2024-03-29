Mitchell (nose) is available and starting in Friday's game against the 76ers.
Mitchell was questionable for Friday's matchup but was expected to return to the court. He'll reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, but it's unclear whether he'll face any restrictions following his six-game absence.
