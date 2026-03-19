Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (eye) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report Thursday and has officially been ruled out due to a left eye contusion. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday in New Orleans. Jaylon Tyson will get the starting nod in Mitchell's absence, though Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder are also candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
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