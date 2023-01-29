Mitchell, who's officially listed as questionable with left groin soreness, was present at shootaround ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Per Dammarell, Mitchell and Isaac Okoro were donning the Cavaliers' wine jerseys, which are usually worn by starters, while Caris LeVert had a practice uniform on. It's unclear if Mitchell fully participated during shootaround, but Kelsey Russo of The Athletic relays that the All-Star guard was spotted getting shots up after the session. Both of these reports suggest Mitchell, who's missed back-to-back and five of Cleveland's last six games due to the groin injury, will return to action Sunday night, but fantasy managers will have to confirm the All-Star guard's availability prior to the 7 p.m. ET tip.