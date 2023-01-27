Mitchell (groin) will not take the floor for Thursday's meeting with the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

On Tuesday, Mitchell returned from a three-game absence due to the injured left groin and recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes. However, with Thursday's contest being the opening leg of a back-to-back set, the Cavaliers will opt to give Mitchell the night off and not risk re-injury. Caris LeVert is the favorite to step into Mitchell's vacated spot in the first unit.