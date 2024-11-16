Mitchell (rest) won't play Sunday against the Hornets.
The undefeated Cavaliers will give Mitchell some much-needed rest, as he has played every game this season while averaging 31.1 minutes per game. He's been excellent, though, putting up 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Mitchell's next chance to play will come against the Celtics on Tuesday, and Caris LeVert could be an option to take his place in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Charlotte.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops 37 points vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 36 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drains four threes Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops team-high 29 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Shooting woes in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Nails go-ahaad jumper for win•