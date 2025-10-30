Mobley generated 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 125-105 loss to Boston.

Mobley didn't log a double-double in any of his first three games of the regular season, but he's now reached the milestone in back-to-back contests. He tied for the team-high in points Wednesday while pacing the Cavs in rebounds. With Darius Garland (toe) sidelined to start the year, Mobley has been tasked with a larger role as a facilitator, and he's dished out at least four assists in four straight games. He averaged 3.2 assists per game during the 2024-25 regular season.