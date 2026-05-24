Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Scores 24 points in loss

Mobley provided 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

While Mobley led the Cavs in scoring, he left a lot to be desired defensively, and his rebounding numbers were underwhelming. He finished with a minus-21 differential in the loss and accounted for more than a quarter of Cleveland's 17 total turnovers. The Cavs will look to avoid a series sweep in Game 4 on Monday.