Mobley totaled 41 points (16-23 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 victory over the Hornets.

Mobley established new career-high marks in points scored and three-pointers made, and he was instrumental during this huge win for the Cavs. Even though Donovan Mitchell remains the go-to player on offense for Cleveland, Mobley's growth this season with a new coaching staff has been undeniable. His elite two-way play makes him a strong fantasy play across all formats, but his newfound three-point shooting stroke makes him even more dangerous as an absolute three-level scorer.