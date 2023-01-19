Mobley accumulated 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mobley has been playing better basketball lately, averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game over his last five contests. Wednesday marked his first double-double since December 12th. Mobley remains an average fantasy option and should be rostered in most leagues.