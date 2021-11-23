Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Tuesday that Mobley (elbow) is "progressing well," but there is no definitive timetable for his return, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Mobley was diagnosed with a sprained right elbow after suffering an injury during a Nov. 15 loss to the Celtics. The star rookie was given a rough timetable of 2-to-4 weeks to return. However, after a week of rehab, Bickerstaff isn't ready to set a specific return date and wouldn't commit to saying that Mobley was ahead of schedule. Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen, who both recently returned from COVID-19 protocols, will likely see increased roles during the duration of Mobley's absence.