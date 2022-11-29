Mobley recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 100-88 loss to Toronto.
Mobley posted another double-double in Monday's loss to Toronto, leading the team in rebounds while finishing with a team-high-tying point total. Mobley has posted 15 or more points with 15 or more rebounds in two games this season.
