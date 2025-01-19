Mobley (calf) will miss Monday's game against the Suns.
Mobley will be sidelined for a second straight game after sitting out against Minnesota Saturday. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com previously reported that the Cavaliers were taking a cautious approach with the big man. Caris LeVert moved into the starting lineup Saturday, but he flopped with two points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Out against Minnesota•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Double-double streak continues•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Third straight double-double Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Posts another double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Comes close to triple-double•