Mobley (calf) will miss Monday's game against the Suns.

Mobley will be sidelined for a second straight game after sitting out against Minnesota Saturday. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com previously reported that the Cavaliers were taking a cautious approach with the big man. Caris LeVert moved into the starting lineup Saturday, but he flopped with two points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

