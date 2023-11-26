Mobley notched 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during a 94-75 loss to Windy City on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Mobley wasn't efficient offensively and scored a season-low 15 points, but he still notched his third double-double over his first four G League appearances this year. He's averaging 23.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.5 minutes per game.