Mobley registered 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 95-89 win over the Knicks.

He also had the best point differential of the Cavs starters with plus-8. Mobley had a good rebound game from his six-point outing against the Knicks in the first of the home-and-home series. Over the first five games of the season, Mobley is averaging 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over 32.5 minutes per game.